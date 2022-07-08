U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan stopped in Wapakoneta Thursday to tour Flexarm as part of his Senate campaign.
Ryan, a Democrat from the Akron/Warren area, will face GOP candidate J.D. Vance in November to fill Rob Portman’s Senate seat.
Although a business roundtable was scheduled, Ryan said he was ultimately there to listen as a leader.
While CEO Nick Kennedy and Vice President Alexander Martinez gave him a tour of their warehouse, they explained the challenges with pricing for electric components when purchased in the U.S. and in Europe.
Martinez explained they are trying to find local manufacturers in the U.S. to work with but it isn’t easy, and they may have to lower levels of production.
Kennedy asked about opportunities for new grants, with Martinez explaining that building new machines can cost millions.
Ryan said there may be existing federal grant opportunities available.
They also highlighted the company’s flexible work schedule, with some employees able to work remotely or with a hybrid schedule.
They also highlighted the FlexJet and its mapping technology; the two explained to Ryan employees built that machine from scratch in-house.
Ryan said the tour was about seeing advanced manufacturing and the next generation of manufacturing happening “right here in Ohio.”
