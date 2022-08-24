NEW BREMEN — Karen and Bill Blumhorst started Capabilities in 1997 as a way to help people with disabilities.
Having taught special education at Wapakoneta High School for 10 years, Karen felt there was a need to help place the students into jobs, she told Rotarians Tuesday morning at the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s weekly meeting.
What began at their home on 66A, the business grew into its office in St. Marys.
Two years in, the pair realized that transportation was also a real need, especially in rural Auglaize County.
Bill became certified to do behind-the-wheel training for people with disabilities.
Now, “Across the state, we’re the biggest school in the state serving people with disabilities,” said Bill, adding that the organization helps more than 300 people each year with driving lessons and they have 25 instructors across the state, with each instructor having a typical case load of 28 students they work with each month.
One member asked Bill what memory has stuck with him over the years.
“We get people with disabilities to the point that they’re ready to test. One of my first times, I had a person who had to use hand controls. We were out and about and did the test. She comes out of that exam station and she’s in tears,” he said.
Bill asked what was wrong and she replied, “I passed! And I could have never done this without your help.”
“That’s the type of rewards — it’s just great to see the successes. There’s bumps in the road, but to see somebody succeed... and I like to view the driver’s training as a jumpstart to the rest of their life,” said Bill. “They get that license, maybe that job maybe seems more possible than it used to. That’s the neat thing about the driving.”
Karen said government funding dwindled a couple of years in which led them to start a non-profit. The pair also started offering day services.
