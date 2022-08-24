Blumhorst Photo

Bill and Karen Blumhorst speak to members of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club Tuesday morning about Capabilities, which they started in 1997.

 By Corey Maxwell

NEW BREMEN — Karen and Bill Blumhorst started Capabilities in 1997 as a way to help people with disabilities.

Having taught special education at Wapakoneta High School for 10 years, Karen felt there was a need to help place the students into jobs, she told Rotarians Tuesday morning at the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s weekly meeting.

