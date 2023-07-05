Sculpture show being planned for New Bremen on July 15

Artist Bret Price and Gallery Director of Art Source Ohio Ella Kraimer pose next one of Price’s sculptures that will be a part of his upcoming exhibition opening on July 15, in New Bremen. 

 Photo by Brent Melton

When you drive around New Bremen you’re bound to run into large metal sculptures that make you question how they came to be. The largest are made of steel girders, weighing thousands of pounds, yet they have been bent into submission to embody the sculptor’s vision. That sculptor is Bret Price, and he’ll be having a sculpture show in New Bremen at Art Source Ohio, with an opening party and reception on July 15. 

“I’m locked in to New Bremen, and I love it. This place, and its people, have been wonderful. They’ve contributed to my life in the most positive, immeasurable ways,” said Price.

