Sculpture show being planned for New Bremen on July 15

When you drive around New Bremen you’re bound to run into large metal sculptures that make you question how they came to be. The largest are made of steel girders, weighing thousands of pounds, yet they have been bent into submission to embody the sculptor’s vision. That sculptor is Bret Price, and he’ll be having a sculpture show in New Bremen at Art Source Ohio, with an opening party and reception on July 15.
“I’m locked in to New Bremen, and I love it. This place, and its people, have been wonderful. They’ve contributed to my life in the most positive, immeasurable ways,” said Price.
Price is a native of California but made his way to New Bremen after Jim Dicke II of the Crown Equipment Corporation, invited him to create a sculpture.
“I’ve been coming to New Bremen since 1999 to make my large scale work, and over the years I’ve made quite a few large sculptures,” said Price. He said that his home in California is a 11 miles from the Pacific Ocean and that seeing the ocean is therapeutic, but New Bremen has offered him something different.
“I’ve had a third of my life in New Bremen. We came here and didn’t know anybody, and within a short while, I’ve found a lot of friendship,” said Price before continuing. “For my wife and I, its much harder for us to hide here than Orange County, California where there are 4.5 million people.”
His upcoming show will be held at Art Source Ohio’s gallery, a building Price found for sale around two and a half years ago.
“I drove by in November and I saw the sign on the Fastenal building and I assumed initially it was too much to look into,” said Price. He said that when a new reduced price sign popped up, he talked it over with his wife, made an offer, and it was accepted.
“It’s kind of a dream to have a place where you can show your work, and show other people’s work,” said Price. He said that getting the building ready took about four months, and a lot of help from friends who would come after work, and on weekends to help. “We had two shows last year.”
“What I’m trying to do is survive as an artist, but also open up the area to contemporary art in its many variations and its many arguments,” said Price. He said that in order to continue to be an artist, you have to figure out how to survive economically, and to survive the lulls.
“There are ups and downs,” said Price. He said that this upcoming show will allow him to exhibit 40 years of his work, and at the space will give him an opportunity to see them all together for the first time.
“Its a great stimulator of nostalgia, thinking about what you were doing when you were edging it, where you were, then you see this piece, and you remember what you looked like,” said Price. He said that the show will feature pieces from his personal collection as well, and that they’ll be available to purchase for those who are interested.
An important piece to Price’s work is the chance of failure, and something he said he finds valuable.
“The chance to fail is really important in the art world. The bottom line is, when you fail, you figure out what you don’t want to do again,” said Price. He said that failing can be wonderful and refreshing, and that it is a gift of knowledge. “Usually failure reveals something you should have done, so that’s the other tangent to it.”
“I just love doing this. I love looking at piece I’ve done, that I put my soul into, and I guess the best thing you could say about my method, my process is that my work is like improv theater,” said Price. He said that over his career he’s made somewhere near 4,000 works of art, and that while doing so, he enters a ‘zone’. “It’s a wonderful place to be. When its really works, you go into work in the morning, and when you look up, its dark.”
“I think his work is disruptive in a lot of ways,” said Ella Kraimer, Gallery Director at Art Source Ohio. She said that her focus has been reaching out to more art organizations, artists, and the press to build more artistic spirit int he area. “I don’t think this kind of art, contemporary art, doesn’t just belong in L.A. or New York. Why not New Bremen? Bret’s been tackling that.”
Kraimer said that when people come to visit the gallery, they’ll see a breadth of works.
“They’re going to see a huge range of sculpture that share in common material. In terms of expression and visual vernacular, there is an incredible range,” said Kraimer. She said that the smaller works that will be on display show industrial materials, that have been formed into these sculptures.
“You’ll see a lot of an interesting dichotomy between the industrial materials, and the beautiful fluidity of form,” said Kraimer.
“The thing about this gallery is its always changing. The next show is going to be completely different than this one. It’ll have something for everybody that is interested in something new and different,” said Price.
Price’s show will run from July 15 through September 15. The opening party and reception will be on July 15, from 1-5 p.m. at Art Source Ohio’s gallery located at 647 West Monroe Street,