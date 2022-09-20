Scout Photo

A ribbon cutting was done at St. Paul Community Park in New Bremen to honor Eagle Scouts Jordan and Jared Weigandt after reaching the highest level of the scout program.

 By Jean McCollum

NEW BREMEN — St. Paul’s Church in New Bremen held a dedication on Sunday to honor Eagle Scouts Jared and Jordan Weigandt. The twin Weigandt brothers reached the highest level of the scouting program by making improvements at the St. Paul Community Playground. Jared oversaw his project of newly installed brick benches while Jordan oversaw the addition of cement cornhole boards. As a team, the brothers arranged the planting of four new trees to complete their Eagle Scout Projects.

During the presentation, Tess Elshoff presented Jared and Jordan a Certificate of Commendation from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. As a former Eagle Scout, LaRose commended Jared and Jordan for the commitment they have shown “in the pursuit, understanding and mastery of the core values of Scouting - integrity, honor and respect.”

