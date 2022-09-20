NEW BREMEN — St. Paul’s Church in New Bremen held a dedication on Sunday to honor Eagle Scouts Jared and Jordan Weigandt. The twin Weigandt brothers reached the highest level of the scouting program by making improvements at the St. Paul Community Playground. Jared oversaw his project of newly installed brick benches while Jordan oversaw the addition of cement cornhole boards. As a team, the brothers arranged the planting of four new trees to complete their Eagle Scout Projects.
During the presentation, Tess Elshoff presented Jared and Jordan a Certificate of Commendation from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. As a former Eagle Scout, LaRose commended Jared and Jordan for the commitment they have shown “in the pursuit, understanding and mastery of the core values of Scouting - integrity, honor and respect.”
The brothers learned of the scouting program at an early age through a presentation at school. The boys were not at the same presentation and Jared was unsure if he wanted to join. After talking with his friend Kyle who had an older brother in the scouting program, Jared and Kyle decided they wanted to become Cub Scouts. Jared then talked with Jordan after school that day as Jordan was unsure about joining as well. After the brothers discussed what Kyle relayed to Jared, Jordan decided to join the scouts also.
Jordan’s goal as a Cub Scout was to have a good time with his brother and friends. He enjoyed all the activities and as he grew older, Jordan was inspired to do more.
“I remember our first meeting,” said Jordan as a Boy Scout. “One of the scouts got first class in the first year. I wanted to do it. Me and Jared both did."
