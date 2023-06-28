Science experiments conducted at the New Bremen Public Library

Avery Bank, a performer with Talewise, demonstrates a scientific principle to enthralled kids at the New Bremen Public Library on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo By Brent Melton

The New Bremen Public Library hosted Talewise’s ‘Science Heroes’ show on Tuesday afternoon. Talewise’s motto is ‘Learning Powered by Stories’, and the show on Tuesday lived up to that motto.

“Today we’re going to learn about science,” exclaimed Avery Bank, a performer with Talewise, as she started her show The show started with Bank asking kids who liked to bake, make cookies, or pancakes, which the kids raised their hands for. She then explained that science can be a lot like cooking or baking in that you combine things, to make something new.

