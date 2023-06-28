Science experiments conducted at the New Bremen Public Library

The New Bremen Public Library hosted Talewise’s ‘Science Heroes’ show on Tuesday afternoon. Talewise’s motto is ‘Learning Powered by Stories’, and the show on Tuesday lived up to that motto.
“Today we’re going to learn about science,” exclaimed Avery Bank, a performer with Talewise, as she started her show The show started with Bank asking kids who liked to bake, make cookies, or pancakes, which the kids raised their hands for. She then explained that science can be a lot like cooking or baking in that you combine things, to make something new.
“It’s learning, its exciting, its fun for kids, and its educational. I make it interesting and something they can learn from,” said Bank.
Bank said that this is her second year with Talewise and that she does it over the summer when she’s home from New York City, where she is attending college for theater and performing arts.
“My favorite thing is the kids, and seeing their reaction to everything. I love getting to work with kids and getting to perform,” said Bank.
As the performance went on, Bank excitedly, emotively, and with a ton of energy, did experiments that asked for volunteers from the crowd. Some of the experiments involved turning a liquid into a solid via a chemical reaction, a chain that seemed to levitate and hold its shape when pulled quickly out of a beaker, as well as making a cloud form in a bottle. Every experiment saw children engaged not only with Bank, but with the science being demonstrated.
“First and foremost I hope they have fun with it and that its something that brightens their day, makes them smile and laugh,” said Bank. During the show there were two experiments that were the favorites by far, one where Bank demonstrated Newton’s First Law of Motion that objects stay at rest, and the other was a demonstration about air pressure.
With Newton’s First Law, Bank used a cup of water, on top of which was a metal tray, which on top of was a toilet paper tube set on its end, and on top of that was an egg. Bank had students count down from ten, at which point she hit the metal tray out of the way, causing the egg to fall into the glass of water.
Bank then upped the ante by adding two additional eggs to the experiment on their own toilet paper tubes, over their own cups of water, while sharing the metal tray. The second experiment involved Bank first levitating a ping-pong ball above a hair dryer, then a beach ball with a leaf blower.
“I hope they learn something and have takeaways. If its being interested in science, that’s great, and if not, that’s ok too. I just hope they have a good time overall,” said Bank.