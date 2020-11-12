The day before the United States honored its veterans, American Legion Post 323 took time to honor a member of the community. Each year the post recognizes a police officer, teacher and firefighter that exemplifies service to their industry and the city of St. Marys and this year, the firefighter of the year was presented to Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Schrolucke.
Nominated by St. Marys Fire Chief Doug Ayers, Schrolucke was identified as a leader in the department, encouraging progress for his fellow firefighters and other local first responders.