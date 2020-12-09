Local school districts are continuing with business as usual, even after the Ohio Education Association requested all public schools in the state stop in-person instruction.
On Dec. 3, the OEA issued a position statement regarding containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested all schools move to virtual instruction until at least Jan. 11 in anticipation of an increase in COVID infections around the holidays. Locally, however, schools are not reporting any changes planned for the remainder of the year or for the start of 2020.
