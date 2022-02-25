St. Marys Middle School had to cut classes shortly after they began on Thursday after a fire broke out in the gymnasium, disrupting classes throughout the district.
The City of St. Marys Fire Department was called to the scene at 9:15 a.m. to deal with a reported fire that started out in the middle school gym. Captain Curt Gabel was available to talk about the fire and what exactly happened at the school.
“We got called for a general fire alarm, responded with one engine. On our arrival, we found that a light in the middle school gymnasium had started on fire,” said Gabel about what had started the initial fire. Thankfully, the call hadn’t been too serious, thanks to the quick response from teachers. “It was already out and we confirmed that and returned to station.”
There was stated to be no serious damage from the light, even if the fire had caught everyone by surprise. According to Gabel,“The staff did a good job of using extinguishers,” which had made sure the fire didn’t spread farther than it could have. While the fire had been dealt with shorty after it started, students were still taken out of school and were promptly dismissed so the smoke could clear and the damage could be cleaned up. High school students were allowed to drive home in their vehicles while non-drivers, middle school students and St. Marys East Primary School students were picked up at the primary school. St. Marys West Intermediate School students were picked up at the intermediate school.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.