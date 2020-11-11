The St. Marys City Schools Board of Education is considering entering the process of refunding bonds in an effort to make them more cost effective for the district and the taxpayers who support the school. On Wednesday evening, the board heard a presentation by Fifth Third Bank representative Kathleen Clark regarding the options available to the district and the differences between refunding bonds or keeping them as they currently are issued.
Clark compared the process to refinancing a mortgage for a home in that the same amount of principal is due but it can be paid back more efficiently with a lower interest rate.
There is no immediate action that the board will take on the presentation by Clark as she noted it takes almost four months to complete the process of refunding bonds from start to finish. She said the main purpose of her visit on Wednesday night was to put options on the table for board members to look over, research and make an informed decision on down the road.