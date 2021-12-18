Rod and Barb Carpenter have been working on raising money for their specially made scholarship for over four months now and not only reached their goal, but have exceeded it several times.
Known as the Marathon IX: Tri Star Eternal Scholarship, the Carpenters originally aimed to raise $100,000 by Dec. 11. The couple have reached that goal already and have already met their second stretch goal. With each donation, the couple is able to help give more students a future scholarship that will be handed out as long as the fund exists.
“Once the St. Marys VFW comes in here today, we will be at $134,283.29,” said Rod about what the total would be while waiting for Commander John Meyer and Quartermaster Chris Smith to present their check. “And what that does, at the $100,000 mark, that would’ve given us three $1,000 and halfway to a fourth one.”
Having been surprised by the generosity, they decided to keep moving forward and try to get the fourth scholarship, and then a fifth one after they met that mark. As of right now, at that mark, they are $8,600 from reaching it. Rod knows of a few other businesses that are likely to donate, but hasn’t included them in yet until it’s made official.
“What we have to hit in order to get that fifth scholarship is $142,857.15. That’ll get us there,” Rod stated. He and Barb consider it amazing that they reached the first goal so fast, much less the success they had now. “Actually, when we were around $70,000, I was telling people that the last $30,000 to get to that $100,000 is going to be the hardest.”
