Auglaize County’s graveyard genealogical scavenger hunt is back on after being postponed last month. The hunt will start at 6 p.m. this Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery.
But there will not be any touching, just looking.
According to Judy Haggard, president of the society, the purpose of the hunt is to help others understand the importance of cemeteries and what grave stones can tell people.
Her biggest goal for having this is getting people to learn about the genealogical society and for members to learn about people in the community.
