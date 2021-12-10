The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that requires doctors to perform life-saving care on fetuses that survive failed abortions.
Senate Bill 157 was approved by a 59 to 33 vote margin that reflected party lines.
The bill will be sent to the Senate; if approved there it will head to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk.
In Auglaize County, the Family Life Center’s Wapakoneta Director, Alyssa Lauck, sees those kinds of situations as an opportunity for their pro-life organization.
“Even though somebody intended to do harm, God used it for good. I think he does that in situations again and again,” Lauck said.
Matthew Keyes, a spokesperson from the Ohio Democratic Party, issued a statement on the passage.
“Instead of focusing on the issues important to Ohio voters, ranging from the economy to education to fair representation, Republican politicians are dead set on continuing their ongoing attacks on women’s rights and inserting themselves into healthcare decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor. It’s shameful to see how the Ohio GOP would rather play politics with women’s health than focus on creating real solutions to the issues faced by hardworking Ohioans,” Keyes said.
Lauck said often organizations like Planned Parenthood will argue that it is a human rights issue; she said it was interesting to compare their view of human rights to those of the baby or fetus in question.
“It’s kind of hypocritical to say one versus the other,” Lauck said.
Lauck pointed out Dayton and Cincinnati clinics that offer abortions could close under the new legislation because of doctors they use.
“We need to be prepared and we need to be ready as pregnancy centers, to see an increase in our clients. When the opportunity no longer presents itself for abortion clinics, they are going to need somewhere else to go,” she said.
