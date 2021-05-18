The Sanctuary of Hope, a new business in St. Marys, held its grand opening on Monday and is planning on providing counseling to women in the county.
Amber Smith, the woman in charge of the operation, cut the ribbon Monday much to the delight of onlookers and members of the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce. Smith plans on operating in Auglaize County for a long time, especially for the mental health of women in the area. The center is located at 153 E. Spring St., located in the same building as the Wishing Well.
The main focus of the Sanctuary of Hope will be women ages 18 and up, reaching up to elderly women, but there is talks about getting someone who specializes in teenagers into the fold. There are also talks about adding other programs involving activity based counseling.
