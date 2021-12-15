Christmas is going to be a very special event for over 100 children this year as the SAFY organization received many gift donations as part of a program they did this year.
SAFY, otherwise known as the Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth organization, is a non-profit organization whose main focus is to help families become trained and licenses to be foster parents. 2021 marks their third year of running a local program that helps foster children have a happy holiday season each year.
“Our goal every Christmas is to have wonderful gifts to give to these youth who are effected by foster care,” said Sylvia Roop, foster parent recruiter of the Sidney Division. “This year we had 120 youth we needed to fill toys for.”
Roop has been busy making connections over the years and enlisted the help of local businesses in the area to purchase gifts for the kids. These businesses include the YMCA of Celina, YMCA in New Bremen, American Manufacturing Solutions in St. Marys, Cargill in St. Marys, New Bremen Police Department, Fort Laramie High School and Ron Spencer Real Estate.
