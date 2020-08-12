Mask wearing, social distancing, additional staff, increased sanitation and robust online learning; these are some of the new norms Superintendent Bill Ruane has planned for his St. Marys City Schools District as the first day of school approaches.
The district's first day of school is Aug. 25, less than two weeks away the school, and like other schools throughout, Ruane said the district has seen an increase in parents wanting to enroll their child or children in remote learning because of either fears in spreading the coronavirus or the mandated mask wearing.
Ruane's plan will go to the St. Marys Board of Education meeting for approval. This story will be evolving later in the day.