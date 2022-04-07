CELINA — The St. Marys Rotary Club went to the Wright State Lake Campus on Wednesday in order to learn more about how the academy works and what students are expected to learn while they are there.
The Lake Campus Police Academy is one of the programs that the school offers when it comes to law enforcement, and it’s one that teacher Mark Ernst is happy to participate in.
“Let them talk about what we’ve got going on out here at the Lake Campus,” Ernst said at the beginning of his presentation. He gave a brief history about himself and some of the things he did to give an idea how he gets people interested in the program, ranging from his work with drug enforcement and vehicle pursuits.
The school offers multiple programs involving law enforcement on both the associates’ and bachelors’ level.
“We also have a second degree, it’s a bachelor’s degree that incorporates the police academy,” Ernst said. Someone applying for an Bachelor of Arts in Crime and Justice Studies and Associate of Technical Study: Law Enforcement Concentration can do this. “We’re the only ones around here that does this,” he said.
