Many different people wore green on Saturday in order to celebrate St. Patrick’s day while in attendance for the St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser is one of the many events the club holds in order to get funding that will be used in later projects involving the organization.
“I hold many hats,” stated Dr. Ellen Hunter, a member of the Rotary club and main organizer of the event. She is proud to be a part of the club, which does a lot for the people of St. Marys. “I’m a mom, I’m a wife, I’m a business owner, but I am probably most proud to be a Rotarian.”
Hunter of the Family Audiology Associates has been working extremely hard to make this event a reality, having put a lot of time making sure everything was ready. She was proud to take up the work to get the event running, especially with as many different acts that she was able to bring together.
“We have been here basically here in town for nearly 90 years, and we do a ton of community service, and just about,” Hunter explained. The St. Marys Rotary Club does their best to help the town, especially with any local event that graces its streets.
The acts featured varied, with the event starting with appetizers and a dinner.
