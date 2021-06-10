The St. Marys Rotary Club meeting was treated to an interesting proposal involving an addition to Mill Park on High Street.
Ashley Randolph, a realtor for Cisco Realty, has been working on a project regarding the area in downtown St. Marys, and she has some interesting ideas. She believes it’s time to add new equipment and play area to Mill Park focusing on the differently-abled children of St. Marys and its surrounding towns.
“I’m here today because I’m building the St. Marys All Abilities Park in St. Marys,” Randolph said at the start of her presentation. As of right now, she’s in the early stages of the project. “I am currently presenting business and organizations trying to collect donations.”
