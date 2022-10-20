The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday, where special guest Vince Russo talked about the Air Camp, a program meant to introduce youth to the qualities of STEM.
Russo has a long career within the field of aeronautical science and has worked in various programs involved in similar fields, with his current focus being a program called Air Camp. With the main focus being on giving students an education on aviation and aeronautics, its something that Russo is proud of.
“About in 2010 I think it was, a group of us got together and we were lamenting about the problems in our country STEM education,” said Russo. By STEM, he means the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. “And how poorly our country does in those topics compared to worldwide competitions.”
Air Camp was developed as a way to hopefully address this lack of STEM growth within the country, especially within Ohio. Much like the concept of space camp, Russo wants to inspire kids to look more into the subjects and hopefully grow those skills in the long run.
“Our values are scholarship, leadership and citizenship,” Russo stated. He certainly believes the last one is something that they need to develop, especially within younger age groups that they work with. “The last one is the one I think needs the most help.”
The organization broadly deals with youth, offering around five different camps in order to address differing age groups. The main audience they aim for is middle school students, but they generally offer opportunities for children of all ages through various camps.
“Everybody would tell you the sweet spot to get students to change their goals, change their attitudes was the 7th, 8th and 9th grades,” explained Russo. The camp is located in the Dayton area, where kids are bussed around to various locations in order to learn more on the subject. “The week is culminated with the students actually f lying an airplane.”
The camp has attracted kids from out of and all over the country and has been said to be successful, and there are plenty of attempts to expand. Starting in 2015, they even started a camp for teachers as a way to help address the fact they only have so much time to inspire students by themselves.
“And the purpose for that is that for every teacher you could inspire, they could inspire up to 75 to 100 kids,” said Russo. If the math is correct, then that makes the reach of the camp that much larger. “Now you start doing the math, and the math starts getting significant.”
Russo and the others responsible are always aiming to give people opportunities that, with other camps involving younger and high school students being offered each summer. They currently have plans to help spread this further with a new facility being made in order to make STEM even more accessible.
“Even with something as good as the camp we have, still we’re frustrated that we’re not doing enough to get the STEM idea to more students,” said Russo. The project, called STEM For All, is still in development at this time and have more information available soon.
In other news, Rotary Club President Tim Benjamin reported that they sold upwards to $950 worth of sandwiches at the Walk with Nature Fall Festival that was held over the weekend, which will go into providing funds for the Elm Grove Chapel. The 5k is still ongoing in order to provide more funds for the cleaning of the chapel itself. The club also donated to the Anything is Pawsable program, which focuses on training service dogs and giving them to whoever needs it the most. Representatives from the program where thankful for the donation.
More information about the St. Marys Rotary Club can be found either on their Facebook page, or through their website at StMarysRotary.org.