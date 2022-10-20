SM Rotary Photo

Vince Russo (left) came to the St. Marys Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday to talk about Air Camp and how it offers STEM opportunities to youth.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday, where special guest Vince Russo talked about the Air Camp, a program meant to introduce youth to the qualities of STEM.

Russo has a long career within the field of aeronautical science and has worked in various programs involved in similar fields, with his current focus being a program called Air Camp. With the main focus being on giving students an education on aviation and aeronautics, its something that Russo is proud of.

