Andy Bone came to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss large project in St. Vincent, with the club donating $1,000 to an international cause.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Rotary Club played host to a fellow rotarian on Wednesday, with International Service Chair Andy Bone of Rotary District 6600 talking about various projects he’s participated in.

Bone has committed himself to various projects during his time within the rotary organization, as well as having been in various parts of the world while doing so. He has plenty of belief involved when it comes to the group and what it means to help people throughout the world.

