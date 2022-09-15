The St. Marys Rotary Club played host to a fellow rotarian on Wednesday, with International Service Chair Andy Bone of Rotary District 6600 talking about various projects he’s participated in.
Bone has committed himself to various projects during his time within the rotary organization, as well as having been in various parts of the world while doing so. He has plenty of belief involved when it comes to the group and what it means to help people throughout the world.
“Historically, when it came to small and medium sized clubs, when I was asked to take this position, I went around and started talking to some people,” said Bone about his time in his position of the organization. “What can I do a little differently to help the small or medium sized clubs?”
While there are many different clubs within the district, not too many actively participate on an international level, mostly due to steep costs and difficulty in participation. Bone himself wants to change that, having been asked to create a different idea to get things started.
“For 29 years, we’d had a very strong presence internationally in the Honduras, Guatemala area,” explained Bone. Covid did cause plenty of complications on that matter. “And about that time, I was approached by some clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”
