The New Bremen New Knoxville and St. Marys Rotary clubs announced on Monday a debate between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and challenger Shannon Freshour.
The debate will be held at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the basement of Eagles in St. Marys.
Because of the restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the public will not able to attend, but the debate will be recorded by the Rider Nation Station for re-broadcast at a later date on TSC, NKTelco, Facebook live and Zoom.
Codes and passwords will be released prior to the day of the debate.
In anticipation of the debates, the clubs are requesting the public to submit their questions to heliski2007@hotmail.com. Questions need to be submitted by noon Sept. 25.