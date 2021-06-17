Defiance Mayor Mike McCann paid a visit to the St. Marys Rotary Club Wednesday and provided an update on how his city is faring.
McCann, in his second term, and a graduate of Dubois High School and the University of Toledo, is a fellow Rotarian and he decided to take some time out of his schedule in order to visit St. Marys. He talked about how the city runs and all of the progress they’ve made in his two terms as mayor.
“Let me just say that I was born and raised in Defiance,” McCann said, making sure to show his love for the town. “I am 64 years old, so, I’ve been there a while.”
McCann has been proud to raise his family in the town, especially with the 12 grandchildren he’s been gifted throughout the years. With his youngest planning on going to University of Cincinnati soon to study criminal justice, he’s hoping that they will stay there, but he’s proud all the same. He’s been around long enough to see how the town has changed, especially in his terms as mayor.
