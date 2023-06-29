Robotic assisted surgery explained to St. Marys Rotary Club

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon, led by President Tim Benjamin. This was his final meeting before the next president takes office.
The speakers at the meeting were Surgery Nurse Manager Angie Gibson as well as Surgery Nurses Mackenzi Cummins and Carrie Griesdorn from Joint Township Memorial Hospital, and their topic was robotic-assisted surgery.
Robotic-assisted surgery was approved by the FDA in 2000, and is used in gynecology, urology, cardiac and general surgery. Robotic-assisted surgery is currently used in Grand Lake Health System by two general surgeons, Dr. K. Lance Bryant and Dr. James A. Reichert, and one gynecological surgeon, Dr. Polly Train.
The equipment used is called the Da Vinci robot, a system comprised of three parts: the patient cart, the vision cart, and the surgeon console. The patient cart consists of four arms which hold the camera and instruments, directly controlled by the surgeon via the surgeon console.
Safety precautions are in place to ensure that the surgeon has complete control over each arm, including manual emergency power shut-downs. The vision cart connects the system and supports the instruments. The surgeon console is where the surgeon sits during the procedure, allowing them to view patient anatomy in high definition imaging, manipulate instruments, and operate through a series of small incisions.
In order to use the robot or assist in a surgery where it is being used, over six months of intensive training must be completed. Patients must also give their full consent before robotic assistance is used in their procedure. Technology such as this robot is still in its infancy, and medical professionals are in the process of implementing it, but all nurses and technicians are already being trained in robotic surgery.
Patient benefits include lower infection rates, reduced recovery time, and decreased scarring. Benefits to Grand Lake Health System include improved surgery times and drawing new surgeons to the area, as well as encouraging patients to seek their care locally rather than elsewhere.
Over 140 of these robotic-assisted surgeries have been completed since December of 2022, and their results have been praised by patients, especially the reduced length of their hospital stay. Additionally, there is no extra charge to patient insurance for the use of the robot.
“It is just another tool,” said Gibson, “No extra money is obtained from robotic-assisted surgeries.”
Near the end of the meeting, a question from the audience was raised regarding whether the staff had named the robot. Gibson recounted the touching story of its naming journey.
In the summer of 2022, when the robot first arrived, a social media naming contest was launched in celebration, resulting in the name Vinny. However, in December of 2022, Becky Fuson, a member of the robotics team, was killed in a tragic accident on her way to work. The robot was renamed Becky in her honor, and still bears that name.