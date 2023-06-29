Robotic assisted surgery explained to St. Marys Rotary Club

(L to R): Carrie Griesdorn, Angie Gibson, and Mackenzi Cummins spoke to the St. Marys Rotary Club about robotic surgery on Wednesday

 Photo By Brent Melton

The St. Marys Rotary Club met on Wednesday afternoon, led by President Tim Benjamin. This was his final meeting before the next president takes office.

The speakers at the meeting were Surgery Nurse Manager Angie Gibson as well as Surgery Nurses Mackenzi Cummins and Carrie Griesdorn from Joint Township Memorial Hospital, and their topic was robotic-assisted surgery. 

