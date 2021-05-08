From staff reports LIMA -- The first portion of the Western Buckeye League boys tennis tournament was held Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio.
The St. Marys boys, who finished with a regular season record of 11-4 (7-2 in the WBL) had multiple players advance to the semifinals. Those will begin today at 9 a.m.
Coach Luke Gossard of the Roughriders said, “(We) had an overall solid day as a team. We struggled at times, but we worked on our problems, and were able to correct them during our matches and creat momentum at several positions.”
At first singles, Joey Vanderhorst defeated Logan Goettermoeller of Celina, 6-2, 6-2. He will face Carter Welch of Ottawa-Glandorf in one semifinal. The other semi will be Van Wert’ Jace Fast and Gabe Burke of Shawnee.
At second singles, Kameron MacLean won a match over Defiance’s Boston Briseno, 6-3, 6-3. He then lost to Collin Welch of OttawaGlandorf 6-2, 6-0. MacLean lost to Ezra Bolon of Bath 8-1 (pro set) in a consolation match and will face Rylee Messenger of Kenton for seventh place.
At third singles, Rhett Chisholm lost to Van Wert’s Bryce Miller 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). He won 8-6 over Kenton’s Noah Ketcham, and will face Celina’s R.J. Veit for fifth place.
The first doubles team of Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson defeated Elida’s Eric Butler and Scott Holmgren, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals. They will face Defiance’s Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager. The other semi will be Brayden Ward and Niel Ok of Shawnee vs. Josh Walls and Hayden Kuhlman of OttawaGlandorf.
At second doubles, Connor Milner and Isaac Wibbeler won 6-0, 6-3 over Bath’s Harrison Abrams and Caiden Bush. They will face Defiance’s Nathan Blunt and Riley Nadler in one semifinal. The winner will face either Adam Stump and Seth Grieshop of Shawnee or Alex Gustweiler and Sam Schroeder of OttawaGlandorf.