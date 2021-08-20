Grand Lake Health keeps on growing.
The hospital showcased its new medical office building on Thursday evening, featuring a ribbon cutting and tours open which were available to the public.
The Grand Lake Health System Medical Office Building, located at 1140. S. Knoxville Avenue, broke ground in 2019 after demolition of the former Vancrest of St. Marys nursing home that sat on the lot previously.
“It was a domino project,” said Grand Lake Health System CEO Cindy Berning, as site preparation began right after the Vancrest building was torn down. “It started with a building on this site. A lot of things had to happen in domino fashion for us to even get to this point, many years of planning. This building actually houses three individual practices that were in different buildings [and now] they’re all under one roof. It really creates a lot of efficiencies for our staff in having a lab on-site. I’m just really excited about the whole space.”
