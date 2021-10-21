Rotarians of St. Marys were given a progress update by Doug Spencer on the restoration of the Grand Opera House on Spring Street.
Spencer, the main organizer behind the Friends of the St. Mary Theater and Grand Opera House, Inc., talked about what the group plans on doing involving the restoration and how they’re going to do it. Spencer himself has worked many different projects before, and was especially inspired to work on this one.
“One day in February, the lightbulb clicked as I’m driving down Spring Street, look at the theater doors like I always do,” Spencer said as being when the idea came to him. Seeing how the theater looked and remembering the city’s upcoming bicentennial, the thoughts immediately connected in his mind. “My exact words to myself; Doug, the doors of the theater cannot be shut when St. Marys celebrates the biggest birthday bash ever in 2023.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.