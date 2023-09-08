Residents gather to remember Jersey Poff Wednesday

On Wednesday evening, people, many of whom were dressed in pink, gathered at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church to remember Jersey Poff. Walking into the church, attendees were met with pink balloons, a poster that read “Live Like Jersey” where people could leave heartfelt messages, and a softly-lit pink worship stage. The grief service was held by Pastor Tim Benjamin, which happened to be a first for him.
Following a few worship songs, one of which was Jersey’s favorite (“My Jesus” by Anne Wilson), Benjamin answered the top three questions people had regarding her passing. In the days leading up to the grief service, people were free to message Benjamin with these questions and without the fear of judgment.
The pastor’s most-asked question was “Why do bad things happen?”
Benjamin answered, “Sometimes this broken world acts broken.” He wanted those in attendance to understand that God didn’t cause this, and that “God’s heart is just as broken as ours.”
for the second question, “Why Jersey?”, Benjamin’s response was quite simple: “Because we’re not perfect enough to take her place.”
Lastly, “What do you say to the family?”
He replied, “Just say how you love Jersey and how you remember her just the way she was.”
Benjamin would close out the Q&A session by saying, “Live like Jersey, my friends.” He then allowed attendees to break into small groups to talk and share stories about Jersey. One such attendee was Nikki Shannon. Through teary eyes, Shannon told of how she and Jersey would go on drives in Shannon’s convertible so that Jersey could fill her in on whatever had happened in her life since their last drive.
“It was usually about boys,” said Shannon, cracking a smile at the memories.
While the grief service was taking place, a group of St. Marys residents went around town and decorated the windows of businesses. Written in hot pink window paint were things such as “#livelikejersey” and “sing like Dolly”, along with drawings of hearts, flowers, and butterflies.
With the community’s overwhelming support for the Poff family, along with seeing the town painted in pink, anyone who lives in St. Marys or is just passing through can tell how deeply Jersey was loved. She will forever be remembered for the wonderful, sweet, and caring person she was, and Wednesday’s service was a great reminder to always live like Jersey.