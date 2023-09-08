Residents gather to remember Jersey Poff Wednesday

The worship stage was bathed in pink Wednesday as a people came together in memory of Jersey Poff.

 By EMILY KOEPER

On Wednesday evening, people, many of whom were dressed in pink, gathered at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church to remember Jersey Poff. Walking into the church, attendees were met with pink balloons, a poster that read “Live Like Jersey” where people could leave heartfelt messages, and a softly-lit pink worship stage. The grief service was held by Pastor Tim Benjamin, which happened to be a first for him.

Following a few worship songs, one of which was Jersey’s favorite (“My Jesus” by Anne Wilson), Benjamin answered the top three questions people had regarding her passing. In the days leading up to the grief service, people were free to message Benjamin with these questions and without the fear of judgment.

