From staff reports
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from St. Marys Township, St. Marys City, Celina and Montezuma fire departments responded to a report of a kayaker in distress in the waters of Grand Lake St. Marys. Crews arriving on scene found a male in the water approximately 100 yards from the shore in the area of Breezewood Lane. Boats from St. Marys City, Montezuma and Celina fire departments were deployed to rescue the male who was then transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.