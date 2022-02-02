NEW BREMEN — Ohio has been home to a bald eagle resurgence the last several years and Auglaize County Wildlife Officer Mark Schemmel said the future continues to look bright.
Schemmel spoke to members of the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary club on Tuesday morning, outlining the history of bald eagles in the state.
Schemmel, a 2009 Anna graduate, has been with the Auglaize County Division of Wildlife since 2013.
As of 2020, the total confirmed number of bald eagle’s nests in Ohio sat at 707, up from 347 total nests in 2014.
Research showed that Auglaize County had a total of four nests in 2020 and Schemmel figures that number to be higher now.
The increase of the bald eagle population in Ohio has been a welcome one as decimation of the bird’s natural habitat led to them being put on the endangered species list in 1967.
“I think everybody has a vested interest in the bald eagle. I find you don’t have to be a big outdoorsman to love the bald eagle,” Schemmel told Rotarians. “It’s our national symbol, kind of symbolizes freedom here in America.”
