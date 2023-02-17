The race for mayor of St. Marys is heating up as a new Republican candidate has put their hat in the ring. With Mayor Patrick McGowan recently announcing he isn’t running for reelection, the mayoral race now has two candidates; Ashley Randolph and new entrant Joe Hurlburt.
“I want to start out by thanking Mayor Pat McGowan for all his years of public service. I want to wish him all the best in life after public service,” said Hurlburt,
Hurlburt is a St. Marys native and graduated from Memorial High School with the Class of 1974. After graduation he continued his education and athletic career at the University of Toledo where she graduated in 1978 with a Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism. After graduation he worked at WKKI with Big Ralph Guarnieri, and spent 27 years doing local sports broadcasting. Hurlburt said that during that time he covered football, basketball, baseball, and even travelled.
“We went to Xavier to cover local girls that played basketball there,” said Hurlburt. In addition to this he also does the play by play for the Rider Nation Station. Hurlburt also worked for the city of St Marys for 31 years in the Water and Wastewater Departments before retiring in 2009.
