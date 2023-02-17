Joe Hurlburt

Joe Hurlburt has announced his candidacy for the position of mayor, running on the Republican platform.

 Photo Provided

The race for mayor of St. Marys is heating up as a new Republican candidate has put their hat in the ring. With Mayor Patrick McGowan recently announcing he isn’t running for reelection, the mayoral race now has two candidates; Ashley Randolph and new entrant Joe Hurlburt.

“I want to start out by thanking Mayor Pat McGowan for all his years of public service. I want to wish him all the best in life after public service,” said Hurlburt,

Tags

Recommended for you