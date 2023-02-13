State Representative Angie King

State Representative Angie King with Dr. Andrea Faber, Vice Provist and Chief Administrative officer of Wright State Lake Campus, Tammy Eilerman, and Jamie King, 

 Photo by Brent Melton

State Representative Angie King had a busy Friday morning as she toured both the Wright State University Lake Campus, and Tri Star Career Compact. Representative King is a first time state representative, and has recently introduced her first piece of legislation that would allow breast feeding mothers to be excused from jury duty.

“This is very simple legislation that looks to provide better development for mothers and their children,” said Representative King in a recent press release. Her purpose on

