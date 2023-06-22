The Auglaize County Recorder’s Office may be a place you’re unfamiliar with, yet they serve a vital role in Auglaize County. “The county recorder makes a complete and accurate record of the conveyance of land in the county. We enforce over 1,000 Ohio Revised Code sections. Its a lot,” said Auglaize County Recorder Emily Schlenker.
Schlenker said that on a typical day they handle a variety of requests for public documents which can include things like copies of Deeds, Release of Mortgages, and other documents of that nature.
“We record any conveyance done in the county, any deed transfers, we handle affidavits. Our biggest one is the transfer on death affidavit,” explained Schlenker. She said that those affidavits are essentially estate planning documents. “It’s tied to your land, land ownership, and how that transfers.”
While the public isn’t always present in the office, they’re always busy working on projects. “We go back and are constantly reviewing documents,” said Schlenker. She said they’re preparing to start a document scanning project in house that will see all of documents scanned and then making them available online.
“It’s our document books, deed volumes, mortgage books, land record books. Every book that has been filed in this office. This is a huge undertaking,” said Schlenker. She said that scanning the books isn’t the only step in the process, and that it will be time intensive.
“Once we scan them, then we have to go back through to make sure the document scanned is in sequential order, that is readable, and that the information is accurate,” explained Schlenker. She said that having the documents be accurate is important because of what they represent. “They’re not the original documents, but they’re the official recorded document,” said Schlenker.
Schlenker said they’re also working on veterans projects by updating their books of deceased veterans. “Another thing we’re working on is updating things in the office to make them more current. Now we have to think about our disaster plans,” said Schlenker. She said that while plans are in place in the event of a disaster, they haven’t been solidified into a reference that someone could look at easily if needed.
“If we had a disaster, what is our recovery process? What is the office’s plan should something happen to me? Those are things that haven’t been concretely put in place,” said Schlenker. She said that little by little, they’re working on these projects until they’re completed.
She said the one thing they can’t do is to offer legal advice as they’re not attorneys, nor are they qualified. “We can’t prepare documents for them, but we can at least let them know what the process is, where they need to contact an attorney, where they have the correct documentation to transfer a property,” said Schlenker before continuing. “We’ll do what we can to help anyone out. This is definitely a service position, and we like to help the community as much as possible.”
“Our door is always open. If they’re in the building, or in town, and have questions about their documents or about our office, they’re welcome to come in,” said Schlenker. She said that genealogists frequently stop by to do research, and that they can’t help them with their query, they can help them to find the documents they need.
“We can help them with farm searches if a family wants to make their farm a century farm. We like when the public comes in, it’s something we enjoy,” said Schlenker.