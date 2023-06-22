Auglaize County Recorder Emily Schlenker

Auglaize County Recorder Emily Schlenker

 Photo. provided by Emily Schlenker

The Auglaize County Recorder’s Office may be a place you’re unfamiliar with, yet they serve a vital role in Auglaize County.  “The county recorder makes a complete and accurate record of the conveyance of land in the county. We enforce over 1,000 Ohio Revised Code sections. Its a lot,” said Auglaize County Recorder Emily Schlenker.

Schlenker said that on a typical day they handle a variety of requests for public documents which can include things like copies of Deeds, Release of Mortgages, and other documents of that nature. 

