The St. Marys Rotary Club held its weekly meeting on Wednesday, and played host to Renee Bruns, a record setting world traveller. In 2022 Bruns received a Guinness World Record for visiting 55 countries in the span of a year while being in a wheelchair.
“I was born in Maria Stein, Ohio with a musculoskeletal disorder,” said Bruns as she sat in her wheelchair and started her talk. She said that when she was born, doctors saw something was wrong with her legs, and told her mother that she might not be able to walk.