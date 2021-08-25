NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Local Schools recently had its first day of school for the new year and Superintendent Kim Waterman is feeling positive for the upcoming year.
Waterman is looking forward to the school year, especially after the last one had its ups and downs when it came to holding certain operations. Being her favorite day of the year, she was happy to see things go so smoothly on the first day.
“There is nothing better than having students in the building,” said Waterman. “Students arrived safely and hit the ground running. What was tough last year was preparing for the year and making sure we were addressing the mandates that were required of us.”
