Mayor of St. Marys Patrick McGowan recently announced that he is not planning to run for reelection, opening the door for a new mayor. Before his announcement, another candidate for the position was already planning to run for Mayor. St. Marys’ Second Ward Council Member Ashley Randolph will not be seeking reelection for Second Ward, but will be running for Mayor instead.
Randolph is a St. Marys native and graduated from Memorial High School in 2009. She then attended Bowling Green State University, before fishing her degree in Communications at Wright State Lake Campus in 2016. Then in 2020 she attended Hondros College of Business in Dayton where she worked towards her real estate license. She currently works for Cisco Realty in St. Marys as a Realtor, but on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, she’s at St. Marys City Council meetings representing her ward.