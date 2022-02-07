Snowmobiling on Grand Lake St. Marys is a rarity.
So when the weather presented an opportunity, organizer Will Goodwin seized the chance to hold an unofficial exhibition snow mobile event on the lake. Riders competed for fun against their friends at their own risk. Goodwin is the sales manager at Bayview Sun and Snow Marina, a local snowmobile shop.
“Back in the day — in the early ‘90s we used to do races but it’s been a long time. It’s been the first time we’ve done it in years,” Goodwin said. “With the weather we really haven’t had good ice out here. Now that we’ve had good ice it’s 10 to 12 inches thick in most spots so we decided to try to have something fun.”
One of the participants, John Bigelow of Celina, estimated the last time they were able to ride on Grand Lake would have been 10 to 15 years ago. The past few days he has been taking advantage of his chance to ride close to home on the ice. Often times they will travel up to Michigan.
“It is crazy, fast fun,” Bigelow said, “you see some really wild stuff.”
With a 600-foot track Bigleow estimated some snowmobiles might exceed 130 mph with turbo-charged sleds.
