Protest over House Bill 245 held outside Mercer County Courthouse Saturday

Protesters of Ohio House Bill 245 gathered in front of the Mercer County Court House in Celina on Saturday afternoon.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Saturday afternoon saw the Mercer County Courthouse’s lawn a flutter with American and pride flags as protesters shared their displeasure with Ohio House Bill 245. 

The bill seeks to amend sections 2907.39 and 4301.25 of the Ohio Revised code to prohibit adult cabaret performances in locations other than adult cabarets. The bill is sponsored by Representative Angela King, who represents Ohio’s 84th House District and Representative Josh Williams, who represents Ohio’s 41st House District. 

Recommended for you