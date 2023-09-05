Protest over House Bill 245 held outside Mercer County Courthouse Saturday

Saturday afternoon saw the Mercer County Courthouse’s lawn a flutter with American and pride flags as protesters shared their displeasure with Ohio House Bill 245.
The bill seeks to amend sections 2907.39 and 4301.25 of the Ohio Revised code to prohibit adult cabaret performances in locations other than adult cabarets. The bill is sponsored by Representative Angela King, who represents Ohio’s 84th House District and Representative Josh Williams, who represents Ohio’s 41st House District.
“I fully support the first amendment right to peacefully protest. This legislation has one simple goal: protecting children from seeing obscenities in public spaces. Drag performances, in public parks, were the catalyst that triggered this bill, but it applies to all obscene acts, regardless of who is preforming them,” said King in a statement sent via e-mail.
During June, Celina played host to the Small Town Pride festival at Lake Shore Park. The event garnered concern from some local citizens who had issues with drag performances at the 2022 event where children were present. Prior to the event at the June 12 Celina City Council Meeting, event organizer Kyle Bruce addressed the concerns.
“There’s a spectrum and there is sexually explicit drag there’s no denying that of course, but there is also family-friendly drag and that is our goal,” said Bruce. He also noted that the event was also working on compromises as well.
“We’re having outfits approved, music approved. Anything that’s choreographed try to have that approved as well so that we can make sure that we are living up to what we are labeling as being family-friendly,” said Bruce.
The event, which had neo-Nazis protesting, largely went off without incident.
In July, House Bill 245 was introduced and there is some uncertainty about what its full scope could be.
“This legislation makes no restrictions on adult activity and does not target someone who cross-dresses. This bill is about adult performances and imagery - obscene performances - in the presence of minors. There are adult establishments for these performances, where adults can go and enjoy them,” said King of the bill. The Director of Northwest Ohio Trans Advocacy Arienne Childrey disagreed.
“My concern is that the way its written, it so sloppily defines the term drag,” said Childrey. Childrey explained that the bill’s language would make her and her outfit, as a trans-woman, in violation of the law.
“All I need is someone to consider me a performer. Under this bill if it were passed, I could be arrested at this courthouse today. There are kids present, which would make it a felony,” explained Childrey. More than that though, Childrey also said she believes in protecting children as well.
“That’s the problem, it’s not dealing with indecency. I know our community. I’m a firm supporter of making sure we’re not exposing children to indecency,” said Childrey. She said that in her experience, drag queens at public gatherings, tend to be more clothed that those in the audience.
“In most cases our drag queens that you’ll see, especially in public gatherings, are wearing more close than we have on here today. It comes down to what is indecency,” said Childrey.
“For too long, ignorance and bigotry have tried to strangle the voices of the LGBTQ+ Community. We are told that our voices don’t’ count. Out of fear, I allowed my own voice to be silenced,” said Drag Queen Mia Fortune in a prepared statement at the protest. Fortune said that the small downs have long been havens of religious bigotry, and that it will change over time.
“I have a message for you Angie King. You can’t legislate us out of existence,” said Fortune.
“It is very concerning this protest is objecting to a bill that protects impressionable children from adult sexualized performances, which are obscene. This legislation will return our society to one that protects the innocence of children,” said King at the close of her statement.
Childrey said that people may be conflating what a drag show is, versus what goes on in a cabaret.
“The fact of the matter is that drag Is a versatile art form. I’d never say all comedy is inappropriate or all comedy is appropriate,” said Childrey. She said the types of public performances people are worried about, are already restricted to adults only.
“I’m not going to have any children watch a Richard Pryor skit, but I also grew up with Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire,” said Childrey before continuing. “He was a comedian, and that was a drag movie which was appropriate. Just like comedians know how to tailor to their audience, so do drag queens.”