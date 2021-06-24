Auglaize County Workforce Development Director Amy Freymuth hosted a Lunch and Learn event at St. Marys Memorial High School Tuesday to explain to area employers how they could benefit from Ohio Tech Cred and other Ohio Means Jobs programs.
County commissioners wanted to help spread the work about these programs that will be funded into the future.
“We hope that today is definitely fruitful for you,” Commissioner Doug Spencer said. “Low unemployment, high demand for jobs, help wanted signs everywhere and that’s before COVID hit. I asked an employer the other day what’s different and he said, ‘we are busier than ever.’”
He asked area employers to take a shot on the Tech Cred program and help promote it to others if they find it helpful.
