Getting out to vote as an American is an important civic duty as it allows people to participate in democracy.
Kids Voting Ohio (KVO) is working to get voter turnout numbers up by educating the youth from an early age.
Phil Long, president of the board of directors for Kids Voting Ohio, spoke Saturday afternoon at the Auglaize-Mercer Democrats Summer Picnic about the importance of educating children on elections and other civic processes.
“The mission of Kids Voting Ohio is to instill in young people grades 3 through 12 the importance of voting, being involved in your civic organizations, community and public services,” Long said. “It’s a really great project.”
