Some students would rather do anything but write a story or an essay, especially in under an hour. However, for some St. Marys Middle School students, they do it as part of a competition in the Power of the Pen club.
Polly Walters serves as a representative for the Power of the Pen organization and visited the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday, having served as coach, district and regional host, and many other roles for the middle school. Consisting of teams, students involved in the program participate in competitions where they’re given a writing prompt and expected to write out a story based on the prompt in around 40 minutes.
“I’m the northwest regional director for Power of the Pen, and when we had the opportunity to host right here in St. Marys, I was incredibly excited about it,” said Walters about the role St. Marys City Schools plays in the program. “Because we have beautiful facilities that lend themselves well to hosting a Power of the Pen tournament.”
The main idea behind the club is to create academic competition much the same way of athletic competition. Students are allowed to try out for the team early in the year, practicing weekly to improve their writing ability and writing speed to eventually compete in district, regional and state tournaments.
“Power of the Pen is dedicated to helping young people find and develop a creative voice that is uniquely their own,” stated Walters. “It is a mission we will realize when we inspire every teacher and challenge every student to embrace the art of creative expression.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.