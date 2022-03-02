Stepping up sanctions against Russia is a firm belief that Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) has in the midst of the country’s invasion of Ukraine that began last week.
Portman is the current co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Ukraine Caucus, which was formed in 2015 “to strengthen the political, military, economic, and cultural relationship between the United States and Ukraine.”
He and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), the other chair of the caucus, met with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, who provided an update to the Senate Ukraine Caucus on the Russian military invasion into Ukraine. The bipartisan meeting was attended by 22
senators.
“I appreciate Ambassador Markarova’s visit with the Senate Ukraine Caucus so we could discuss in detail the needs of Ukraine during this critical time,” said Portman.
“I continue to be inspired by Ukrainian people, and the resolve they’ve shown to fight back against the illegal Russian invasion is admirable. The United States must continue to do all it can to help Ukraine by sending immediate military aid and imposing the toughest of sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian governments and economies, while also aiding Ukrainians who are fleeing the violence.” Portman spoke out on Russian President Vladimir Putin for targeting civilians and said that Congress needed to pass a spending bill that would increase military assistance to Ukraine and help knock out Russian tanks.
He said that all Russian banks should be blocked from the SWIFT international payment system and that Russia should lose its trading status with the United States as part of efforts to punish them.
The SWIFT System is a messaging network that financial institutions use to securely transmit information and instructions through a standardized system of codes. Some Russian banks have already been cut off from using SWIFT.
