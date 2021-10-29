Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Richmond post of the Kentucky State Police regarding an escaped prisoner, according to a release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
New Bremen Schools had entered a lockdown around noon on Wednesday due to a “threat in the area”.
Detectives were advised that Fredrick C. Pierce, 45, escaped from a work detail and after an extensive search, it was learned that Pierce had broken into the Madison Animal Shelter, stole some uniforms and badges belonging to the Madison County Animal Shelter and stolen a white 2008 Ford Ranger belonging to the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Investigators learned that Pierce had plotted to escape and asked for the help of a female subject in Shelby County. Therefore, it was believed that Pierce, who had ties to Shelby County, was en route to the county in the stolen vehicle.
Shelby County detectives began searching locations known to have been visited by Pierce, and as they were conducting their investigation, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about a truck stuck in a ditch on Thompson-Schiff Road.
