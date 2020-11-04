As Phase I of the reservoir mill on High Street nears its completion, former St. Marys City Law Director and historian Kraig Noble informed St. Marys Rotarians of the ongoing project that is one year of its reconstruction project.
Funding for the project is coming from the city’s revolving loan funds accumulating over the years and not local income tax money. The state, which administers the program for the federal government, gave the city money to establish the revolving loan fund, which is loaned out to businesses for various projects. The city can use that money, without having to pay it back, because of a slum and blight provision included in the agreement with the state.
Noble believed the mill can be completed by the end of the year with siding on the building, painting and putting on a metal roof being the final tasks and those things could be done as early as this week or next week.
