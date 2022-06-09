WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Auglaize County Friday evening.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 13,763 OVI-related crashes in which 652 people were killed last year in Ohio, said Lt. John Westerfield, commander of the Wapakoneta Post. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers form our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.