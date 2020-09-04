A couple walks into a winery with a deer-in-the-headlights look.
“What do we do now?”
Seven years later, Terri and Andy Liming are owners of their winery, GR8 Vines Winery and it’s been quite the journey for the St. Marys couple.
Once a hobby, the Limings began brewing wine from home about seven years ago then made so much that it turned into a gift for friends and family. The couple’s pantry was full of wine-making equipment and cases of wine, then one of their daughters moved out to attend college and that room was used for wine storage and before they knew it, the couple was looking into places to open a business and after a year of searching, they are nested in the corner of Spruce and Spring streets where TNT Treasures used to be before it left town in March.
To read the full story, see Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.