The Auglaize County Heritage Trails Park District held its first official park levy planning meeting Tuesday as it moves to identify needs and how to communicate those needs to potential voters.
Park district officials have not yet calculated an official millage ask as they are in the very early stages of their discussions.
In 2014, officials had asked for six-tenths of one mill in an attempt that failed, although the request for additional funding gained about 48 percent of the vote. In 2023 they plan to try again.
Park Commissioner Dave Stillwell recalled the creation of Heritage Trails Park District in 1996. He said at the time there was land that was up for grabs to public entities.
“We realized that Auglaize County did not have a vehicle to accept some of this public land. So we thought it would be a good idea to form a park district,” he said.
Canal lands were being transferred from Ohio Department of Public Works to the Department of Water.
“There were rumors that they were going to dispose of all the canal lands, and we thought, what a shame it would be to sell it to farmers and plow up all that beautiful green space,” Stilwell added.
Part of their original purpose was to accept the Deep Cut park property that was part of an ODOT rest area.
Currently, the part district oversees more than 40 acres of land. They do share some management with the Johnny Appleseed Park District due to the size of their budget, which they hope to address at a later date with levy funds.
