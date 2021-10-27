The annual St. Marys Rotary Halloween Parade returned in full force on Tuesday night with Spring Street lined up as community members took in music and crazy and spooky costumes.
For Charlene and Stanley Smith of Wapakoneta, this year was the first year they’ve experienced the Halloween parade as they watched their grandkids participate in the parade.
“Our granddaughter was in Ginny’s Gingersnaps and our grandson was Darth Vader and he was in the scariest category,” said Charlene.
The Halloween parade was the third parade the Smiths have been to this year in St. Marys.
“We have been to three parades here in St. Marys this year: the Memorial Day, the SummerFest and now we’re here for this one,” said Charlene. “I think it’s nice when the community can come together and support and pull together for three parades in one year.”
Others were just as excited for the event.
