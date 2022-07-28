Mike and Kelly Jay came to the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss the St. Marys Memorial High School Basketball Hall of Fame and how the program initially started.
The hall of fame is something the couple has worked on for a long time now, with the two saying that it’s very near and dear to their hearts. Having spent many years within St. Marys as teachers, the idea was born after they noted that there weren’t many records at Memorial High School about their basketball team.
“To be very open and honest, we are a basketball family,” said Kelly. She and Mike played basketball in college and have been coaching the teams here for almost as long as they’ve been teaching. “One of the things that struck [Mike] as unusual when he came here 30 some years ago, was that there are no basketball records in St. Marys.”
This prompted Mike and Kelly to eventually start compiling records by going into yearbooks, season and coaching records, as well as virtually anything else they could find for both girls and boys teams.
The research was done on their own time, and they were eventually approached by principal and high school girls basketball coach Jon Burke to do something to recognize the teams officially.
“He came to us and said ‘I’ll finance it if you research it,’” stated Kelly. Burke had apparently wanted to recognize the girls team specifically when proposing the project. “Our connection to the basketball program didn’t hesitate.”
The idea was set in motion, with the intention to officially recognize one of their less represented sports and give students some inspiration by seeing what past alumni have accomplished on the team.
