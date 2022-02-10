There are plenty of trials to deal with when it comes to being a part of youth ministry, but Don Renninger and Jessica Skinner try to make it work at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church.
The two have been working hard to get in touch with the St. Marys youth in whatever way they can, with Renninger being the Youth Minister and Skinner as Director of Children’s Discipleship. Both have had plenty of experience involving children, and while they have had some success since coming here, that doesn’t mean they haven’t come across some particular challenges that they explained to St. Marys Rotarians on Wednesday.
“I’m new here, so I’m still getting to know this community a little bit and some of the things in this town are different,” stated Renninger about his experiences so far. He’s been working at the church since July 2021, having gotten into a pattern with the community so far. “From the ministry perspective, in terms of students, most of the students in this town are either non-churched or un-churched.”
Renninger does like working with the kids, but it has become obvious to him that most of the kids that attend are not usually kids that attend the church regularly. While he’s worked with kids for a number of years, it has become obvious to him that these kids were most likely not raised within the church like others he’s worked with.
