Otterbein celebrates new Outdoor Amenity Space with ribbon cutting

For residents of Otterbein SeniorLife St. Marys, a new addition will allow them to enjoy the outdoors a bit more.
On Friday afternoon a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at their new Outdoor Amenity Space. The space features pickle ball courts, shuffleboard courts, as well as bocce ball courts. Residents, and competitors gathered under the pavilion for light refreshments before the ceremonies started.
“This came about because we have a great governance structure,” said President and CEO of Otterbein SeniorLife Jill Wilson as she opened the ceremony. Wilson went on to explain that Otterbein communities have boards made of residents that over see their communities.
“The timeline and discussion about this outdoor space was really generated by your Otterbein St. Marys Board,” said Wilson.
The new space is located along the main thoroughfare of the campus, and is set along one of the channels. The space has two pickle ball courts, two shuffleboard courts, and two bocce ball courts.
“I hope that you find great enjoyment and fulfillment. Whether you’re a spectator or competitor,” said Wilson.
“I’m thrilled we’re expanding our opportunities for resident engagement,” said Executive Director Dallas Agner. Agner went on to thank numerous people who had contributed to the project in one way or another.
“If I’ve forgotten to mention you, it wasn’t on purpose,” said Agner. Agner said he is looking forward to the space being utilized by the residents.
The last to speak before the dedication and ribbon cutting was the Otterbein St. Marys Board President Chuck Gamble.
“We were looking for ways to enhance this campus, to make this even better than it is,” said Gamble. He said that a suggestion was made about an outdoor activity space, and that slowly the other board members came around to the idea.
“A couple of years ago we had a board meeting and made it obvious to the corporate members that we were serious,” said Gamble before continuing. “That sort of kicked them in the pants and that got it started.”
As Gamble finished his remarks, he had one final thing to say about the new facility.
“Hopefully it can be a benefit for many years to come,” stated Gamble.