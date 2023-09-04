Otterbein celebrates new Outdoor Amenity Space with ribbon cutting

Otterbein SeniorLife St. Marys held a dedication and ribbon cutting for their new Amenity Space 

 Photo by Brent Melton

For residents of Otterbein SeniorLife St. Marys, a new addition will allow them to enjoy the outdoors a bit more. 

On Friday afternoon a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at their new Outdoor Amenity Space. The space features pickle ball courts, shuffleboard courts, as well as bocce ball courts. Residents, and competitors gathered under the pavilion for light refreshments before the ceremonies started. 

Tags

Recommended for you